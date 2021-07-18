TIG Advisors LLC Invests $343,000 in Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHVI)

TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHVI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GHVI. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,727,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,171,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,425,000. Inherent Group LP acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VI during the 1st quarter valued at $2,685,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VI during the 1st quarter valued at $2,055,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GHVI stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.10. Gores Holdings VI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Gores Holdings VI, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

