Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 93,898 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $26,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 37.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 61.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 5.3% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $115.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.44 and a 52 week high of $116.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.75%.

RSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Republic Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.82.

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $135,460.08. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,856 shares of company stock worth $2,562,565. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.