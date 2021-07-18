J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.26.

Several research firms have commented on JBHT. Argus boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $4,079,700.00. Also, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total transaction of $911,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,480.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,605 shares of company stock valued at $8,017,148. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,194.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,074,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,523,000 after buying an additional 2,011,819 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at $115,967,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at $78,438,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,091,456,000 after purchasing an additional 206,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 701,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,647,000 after purchasing an additional 153,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

JBHT opened at $164.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.17. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $119.22 and a 1-year high of $183.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.02.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

