Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $7.07 Million in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 252,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,944,000 after buying an additional 28,204 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,431,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,184,000 after buying an additional 8,584 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 316,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,216,000 after buying an additional 11,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total value of $14,878,092.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,443,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $960.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $957.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $841.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $950.11 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $606.36 and a twelve month high of $965.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $877.07. The stock has a market cap of $112.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.95, a PEG ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

