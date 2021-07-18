Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 56,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,307,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 10.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $862,214,000 after purchasing an additional 647,203 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,186,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,844,000 after purchasing an additional 186,769 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,115,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $789,036,000 after buying an additional 187,435 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 100.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,347,000 after buying an additional 2,976,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 13.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,860,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,678,000 after buying an additional 584,632 shares during the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total value of $38,117.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,331 shares of company stock worth $19,433,162 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.75.

NYSE:WM opened at $145.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $146.92.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

