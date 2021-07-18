Swipe (SXP) Price Hits $1.72

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last week, Swipe has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. Swipe has a market cap of $183.71 million and $84.80 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for $1.72 or 0.00005415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00049388 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.60 or 0.00818622 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000359 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 106,981,302 coins. The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swipe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

