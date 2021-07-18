Xend Finance (XEND) Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. One Xend Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000445 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Xend Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $441,974.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Xend Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00039828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00104972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.81 or 0.00147620 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,769.17 or 1.00179525 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Xend Finance Coin Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xend Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xend Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XENDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Xend Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xend Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.