EVR Research LP Acquires New Stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

EVR Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 98,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,000. Valvoline accounts for 1.9% of EVR Research LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. EVR Research LP owned 0.05% of Valvoline as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VVV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

VVV opened at $30.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.45. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $34.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.62.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 317.87% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.