HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Director Lawrence F. Hagenbuch Purchases 1,000 Shares

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Director Lawrence F. Hagenbuch bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $17,830.00.

HQI opened at $17.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.06. HireQuest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $22.90. The stock has a market cap of $243.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Get HireQuest alerts:

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.40 million for the quarter. HireQuest had a net margin of 62.83% and a return on equity of 15.76%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from HireQuest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HireQuest by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HireQuest during the first quarter worth $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HireQuest by 36.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in HireQuest in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in HireQuest in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of March 25, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 139 franchisee-owned offices in 35 states and the District of Columbia.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for HireQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.