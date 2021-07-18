Michael R. Long Sells 2,000 Shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $11,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $12,120.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $11,960.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $11,840.00.

NASDAQ USIO opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.10. Usio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The company has a market cap of $141.84 million, a P/E ratio of -29.79 and a beta of 1.79.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Usio had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Usio, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parian Global Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Usio by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,697,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 885,035 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Usio by 211.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 484,223 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Usio during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,959,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Usio during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Usio by 13.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 15,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

