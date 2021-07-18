Insider Selling: Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) SVP Sells 1,802 Shares of Stock

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) SVP Margaret Echerd sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $14,416.00.

Margaret Echerd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vaxart alerts:

On Wednesday, June 9th, Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of Vaxart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $380,440.00.

Shares of VXRT opened at $7.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.26. Vaxart, Inc. has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $24.90. The firm has a market cap of $875.45 million, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 0.29.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.62 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 2,844.24% and a negative return on equity of 39.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXRT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vaxart by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,936,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,188,000 after buying an additional 662,889 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vaxart by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 132,179 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vaxart by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 178,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 44,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vaxart by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VXRT shares. B. Riley cut Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Vaxart in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.