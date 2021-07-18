Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 28,980 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,220 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 28,980 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4,288.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in McDonald’s by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 142,305 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,536,000 after acquiring an additional 31,957 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.39.

MCD stock opened at $234.75 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $190.13 and a 1 year high of $239.05. The company has a market capitalization of $175.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.27.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

