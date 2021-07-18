Shaolin Capital Management LLC Invests $186,000 in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGGRU. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Agile Growth in the first quarter valued at about $992,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Agile Growth in the first quarter valued at about $2,979,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Agile Growth in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agile Growth in the first quarter valued at about $637,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Agile Growth in the first quarter valued at about $1,286,000.

NASDAQ AGGRU opened at $10.00 on Friday. Agile Growth Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.99.

Agile Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

