PDT Partners LLC Makes New $925,000 Investment in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,505 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

FBC stock opened at $42.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.69. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.64 and a 12-month high of $51.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.49.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.53 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 27.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.52%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FBC. B. Riley increased their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

