PDT Partners LLC Makes New $843,000 Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $3,202,000. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in shares of Intuit by 27.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3.4% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial raised its position in shares of Intuit by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 18,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at $223,330,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $190,623.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,503.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $501.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $463.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $284.59 and a one year high of $511.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.71.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

