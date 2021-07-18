PDT Partners LLC Has $964,000 Stake in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,645 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of The Manitowoc worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 57.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Manitowoc alerts:

MTW opened at $21.14 on Friday. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.35.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $354.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.38 million. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. Equities research analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, upped their target price on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The Manitowoc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

The Manitowoc Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.