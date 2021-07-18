Comparing Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) and Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH)

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) and Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

8.4% of Sensus Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of Delcath Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Sensus Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Delcath Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sensus Healthcare and Delcath Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensus Healthcare -39.79% -20.68% -15.60% Delcath Systems -1,551.65% -173.70% -88.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sensus Healthcare and Delcath Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sensus Healthcare 0 0 5 0 3.00 Delcath Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00

Sensus Healthcare currently has a consensus price target of $5.56, indicating a potential upside of 41.54%. Delcath Systems has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 150.00%. Given Delcath Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Delcath Systems is more favorable than Sensus Healthcare.

Risk & Volatility

Sensus Healthcare has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delcath Systems has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sensus Healthcare and Delcath Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sensus Healthcare $9.58 million 6.76 -$6.84 million ($0.42) -9.36 Delcath Systems $1.16 million 58.10 -$24.16 million ($8.35) -1.15

Sensus Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Delcath Systems. Sensus Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Delcath Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sensus Healthcare beats Delcath Systems on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters. The company also provides SRT-100 Plus; Sculptura product, a proprietary modulated robotic brachytherapy oncology therapy system that uses patented Beam Sculpting capabilities to treat various cancers during surgery; and Sentinel service program, which offers its customers protection for their systems. In addition, it sells disposable lead shielding replacements; and disposable radiation safety items, such as aprons, eye shields, and disposable applicator tips, which are used to treat various sized lesions and various areas of the body. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. Its clinical development program for HEPZATO includes the FOCUS clinical trial for patients with hepatic dominant ocular melanoma to investigate objective response rate in metastatic ocular melanoma; and the ALIGN trial, a Phase 3 clinical trial for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. The company also provides HEPZATO as a stand-alone medical device for sale under the CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan trade name for medical centers to treat a range of liver cancers in Europe. Delcath Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.