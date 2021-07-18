Critical Comparison: Kraton (NYSE:KRA) vs. DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD)

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) and DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Kraton and DuPont de Nemours, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kraton 0 0 1 0 3.00 DuPont de Nemours 0 13 7 0 2.35

Kraton currently has a consensus target price of $41.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.62%. DuPont de Nemours has a consensus target price of $83.82, indicating a potential upside of 9.99%. Given Kraton’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Kraton is more favorable than DuPont de Nemours.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kraton and DuPont de Nemours’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kraton $1.56 billion 0.76 -$225.60 million $1.29 28.57 DuPont de Nemours $20.40 billion 1.99 -$2.95 billion $3.36 22.68

Kraton has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DuPont de Nemours. DuPont de Nemours is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kraton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Kraton has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DuPont de Nemours has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kraton and DuPont de Nemours’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kraton -25.46% 6.17% 1.84% DuPont de Nemours 15.97% 6.76% 3.74%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.8% of Kraton shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of DuPont de Nemours shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Kraton shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of DuPont de Nemours shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings. The Chemical segment provides pine-based specialty products that include rosin-based tackifiers for packaging and pressure-sensitive adhesive applications; terpene-based tackifiers for bookbinding, hygiene, and pressure-sensitive adhesive applications; alpha-methyl-styrene (AMS) resins for bookbinding and pressure-sensitive adhesive applications; and hot melt polyamides for flexible packaging, industrial, and road making applications. This segment also provides tall oil fatty acids; tall oil rosin; distilled tall oil; tall oil pitch; and rosin-based binders for the thermoplastic pavement marking submarket, as well as produces insoluble maleic-based tackifiers. In addition, this segment offers terpene-based tread enhancement resins and AMS-based tread enhancement additives; and dimer acids and terpene fractions for fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, mining fluids, coatings, metalworking fluids, and lubricants. It sells its products through various channels, including direct sales force, marketing representatives, and distributors under the Kraton brand. The company was formerly known as Kraton Performance Polymers, Inc. and changed its name to Kraton Corporation in September 2016. Kraton Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process. This segment also provides semiconductor and advanced packaging materials; dielectric and metallization solutions for chip packaging; and silicones for light emitting diode packaging and semiconductor applications; permanent and process chemistries for the fabrication of printed circuit boards to include laminates and substrates, electroless, and electrolytic metallization solutions, as well as patterning solutions, and materials and metallization processes for metal finishing, decorative, and industrial applications. In addition, it offers various materials to manufacture rigid and flexible displays for liquid crystal displays, advanced-matrix organic light emitting diode, and quantum dot applications. The Transportation & Advanced Polymers segment provides engineering resins, adhesives, silicones, lubricants, and parts to engineers and designers in the transportation, electronics, healthcare, industrial, and consumer end-markets. Its Safety & Construction segment provides engineered products and integrated systems for worker safety, water purification and separation, aerospace, energy, medical packaging, and building materials. The company was formerly known as DowDuPont Inc. and changed its name to DuPont de Nemours, Inc. in June 2019. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

