PDT Partners LLC Takes $1.06 Million Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,780 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Credicorp by 294.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Credicorp by 887.5% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

BAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.44.

NYSE:BAP opened at $118.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.86. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 0.91. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $110.47 and a 52 week high of $169.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $906.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.13 million. Credicorp had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.