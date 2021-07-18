Rooshine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSAU) Short Interest Update

Rooshine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSAU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the June 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.
RSAU stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52. Rooshine has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.
About Rooshine
