Rooshine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSAU) Short Interest Update

Rooshine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSAU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the June 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

RSAU stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52. Rooshine has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

About Rooshine

Choose Rain, Inc collects, purifies, and filters rainwater into bottled drinking water. It serves its water to art shows, business meetings, college reunions, conventions, family reunions, festivals, golf tournaments, high school reunions, parades, parties/weddings, and sporting events. The company offers products through stores, small boutique locations, and its online store.

