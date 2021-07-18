Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Short Interest Update

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 721,200 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the June 15th total of 924,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 223,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $38.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.02. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $43.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

FSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.