Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Short Interest Update

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 248,000 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the June 15th total of 316,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Shares of Cass Information Systems stock opened at $40.92 on Friday. Cass Information Systems has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The stock has a market cap of $589.25 million, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.46.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $37.12 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 630.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 180,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after buying an additional 156,176 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 275,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after buying an additional 130,559 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $2,299,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $2,224,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $1,896,000. Institutional investors own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.