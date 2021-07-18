Electron Capital Partners LLC Takes $2.89 Million Position in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU)

Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 292,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCLEU. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,685,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $11,892,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $11,514,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $7,780,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $7,433,000.

Get Broadscale Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCLEU opened at $9.98 on Friday. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCLEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadscale Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadscale Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.