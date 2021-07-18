Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Has $199.46 Million Stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,647,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,334 shares during the period. Jamf comprises about 2.9% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Jamf were worth $199,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JAMF. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Jamf by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Jamf by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 39,026 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Jamf by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Jamf by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 7,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Jamf by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JAMF opened at $30.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.68.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.70 million. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JAMF. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other Jamf news, Director Dean Hager sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $3,147,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,268,033.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 8,140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $268,620,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,832,112 shares of company stock worth $324,458,922 in the last quarter.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

