Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Invests $24.26 Million in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,255,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC owned 1.08% of ON24 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,748,000. RHO Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,474,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,510,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,745,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,046,000. Institutional investors own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ONTF shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on ON24 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on ON24 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on ON24 from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ON24 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.43.

Shares of NYSE ONTF opened at $35.28 on Friday. ON24, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $81.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.49.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ON24, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

