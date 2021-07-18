Dumac Inc. Purchases New Stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Dumac Inc. purchased a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000. Affirm accounts for about 2.4% of Dumac Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFRM. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $5,829,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Regents of The University of California purchased a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth $4,127,000. 28.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affirm alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $57.50 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $146.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). Affirm had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. The firm had revenue of $230.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.94 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.