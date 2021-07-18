ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Holdings Cut by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 83.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,060 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 102,594 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 955,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,985,000 after purchasing an additional 125,100 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 100,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 561.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 24,872 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 177,287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $3,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Welsh Kontessa S. Haynes sold 5,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $333,055.00. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $55.50 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.73.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

