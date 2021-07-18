Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Stake Lifted by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 87.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Materion by 572.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Materion by 3,237.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Materion during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Materion during the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $70.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.44. Materion Co. has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $80.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.74.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $354.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.45 million. Materion had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

MTRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Materion in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

