Royal Bank of Canada Sells 22,259 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,259 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Roku were worth $40,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Roku by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $6,875,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Roku by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $399.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.20. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.21 and a twelve month high of $486.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a PE ratio of 519.47 and a beta of 1.80.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 5,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $143,098.81. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total transaction of $37,402,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 316,928 shares of company stock worth $114,364,850. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.58.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

