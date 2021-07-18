American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Bought by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,072,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,836,000 after acquiring an additional 76,110 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 393,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,411,000 after acquiring an additional 146,727 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Financial Group stock opened at $126.61 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.86 and a 52-week high of $141.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. American Financial Group’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

In related news, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.55, for a total value of $2,591,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total transaction of $333,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,134 shares of company stock worth $27,184,645 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

