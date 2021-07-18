Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Makes New Investment in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 61,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 9,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $59.13 on Friday. International Paper has a one year low of $33.92 and a one year high of $65.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.19.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

