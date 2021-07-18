Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 43.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 505,356 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 152,146 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $46,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $196,186,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,537,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,261 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 532.3% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,942 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $96,383,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,361,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,138,333,000 after acquiring an additional 645,355 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Owens Corning stock opened at $92.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a one year low of $58.68 and a one year high of $109.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.40.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

