EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,368 The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Hershey by 398.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 402,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,267,000 after purchasing an additional 321,535 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in The Hershey by 302.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $648,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 4,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 145,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,213,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. 52.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hershey alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.26, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,542,252.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $65,469.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at $315,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,796 shares of company stock worth $3,399,245. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $179.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.74. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $133.91 and a 1-year high of $180.57. The company has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.37.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.19%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.