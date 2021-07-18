EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $233,000 in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 8.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,632,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,832,000 after purchasing an additional 127,392 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 143.0% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 222,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,463,000 after purchasing an additional 112,421 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 2.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 332,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $9,845,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $182.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $61.16 and a fifty-two week high of $232.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,659.73 and a beta of 1.08.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.54 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NovoCure from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho lowered NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (down previously from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

In related news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 23,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,061,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,732 shares in the company, valued at $16,712,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.54, for a total value of $183,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,556,080.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,620,663. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

