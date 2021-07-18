EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 82 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,042,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,614,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971,473 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,292,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,416,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957,633 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,674,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,891 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,695,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,503,573,000 after acquiring an additional 625,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,607,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,347,005,000 after acquiring an additional 191,666 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Truist cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.95.

Shares of FIS opened at $148.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.17 and a 52 week high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

