Hilltop Holdings Inc. Invests $224,000 in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 857 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Watsco by 14.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in Watsco by 8.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Watsco by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Watsco by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Watsco by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WSO. Wolfe Research cut shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.60.

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

WSO stock opened at $282.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.59. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.74 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

