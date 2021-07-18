2,113 Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Purchased by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 179.3% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $127.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 375.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.65. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $86.10 and a twelve month high of $135.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.