Insider Buying: KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) CEO Acquires $21,645.00 in Stock

KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) CEO Travis C. Mickle purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.43 per share, for a total transaction of $21,645.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KMPH opened at $10.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 3.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.92. KemPharm, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $22.08.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $12.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that KemPharm, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in KemPharm during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

