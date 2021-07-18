Joint Ventures (JOINT) Market Capitalization Reaches $43,060.73

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $43,060.73 and $8,655.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Joint Ventures has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

