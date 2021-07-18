National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.80.

A number of research analysts have commented on NTIOF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. CIBC increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of NTIOF opened at $75.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.23. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.96.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $2.3533 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

