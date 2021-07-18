Hilltop Holdings Inc. Invests $259,000 in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 110.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 83.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 167.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLO opened at $24.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.31.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.12%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

