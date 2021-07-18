Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $338,000 Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $1,173,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $3,357,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,390,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,747,000 after purchasing an additional 592,643 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $1,221,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 289,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,217,000 after purchasing an additional 33,829 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $88.01 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.75 and a 1 year high of $123.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.96.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.20.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $98,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

