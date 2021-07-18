CNH Partners LLC Buys Shares of 30,000 Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. CNH Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Health Assurance Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,785,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,621,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,647,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $11,677,000. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HAAC opened at $9.95 on Friday. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $15.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

