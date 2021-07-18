Financial Survey: Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) and Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL)

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) and Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Broadstone Net Lease and Crown Castle International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadstone Net Lease 0 3 4 0 2.57 Crown Castle International 0 5 8 0 2.62

Broadstone Net Lease currently has a consensus price target of $23.17, indicating a potential downside of 5.83%. Crown Castle International has a consensus price target of $189.75, indicating a potential downside of 6.58%. Given Broadstone Net Lease’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Broadstone Net Lease is more favorable than Crown Castle International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Broadstone Net Lease and Crown Castle International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadstone Net Lease $321.64 million 11.15 $51.18 million $1.41 17.45 Crown Castle International $5.84 billion 15.03 $1.06 billion $6.78 29.96

Crown Castle International has higher revenue and earnings than Broadstone Net Lease. Broadstone Net Lease is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crown Castle International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Broadstone Net Lease and Crown Castle International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadstone Net Lease 19.19% 2.52% 1.48% Crown Castle International 16.80% 10.52% 2.52%

Dividends

Broadstone Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Crown Castle International pays an annual dividend of $5.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Broadstone Net Lease pays out 72.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Crown Castle International pays out 78.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Broadstone Net Lease has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Crown Castle International has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Broadstone Net Lease is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.6% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Crown Castle International shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Crown Castle International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Crown Castle International beats Broadstone Net Lease on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting. As of September 30, 2020, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 627 properties in 41 U.S. states and one property in Canada across the industrial, healthcare, restaurant, office, and retail property types, with an aggregate gross asset value of approximately $4.0 billion.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.