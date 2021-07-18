Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) COO Sells $26,200.00 in Stock

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) COO Paul Jean Severino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $26,200.00.

Paul Jean Severino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Paul Jean Severino sold 6,000 shares of Forward Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $18,480.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Paul Jean Severino sold 10,000 shares of Forward Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $23,000.00.

Forward Industries stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.02. Forward Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 18.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Forward Industries, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Forward Industries by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 46,990 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Forward Industries by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Forward Industries in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

