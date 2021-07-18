iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) VP Sells $163,307.36 in Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36.
Shares of ITOS opened at $24.18 on Friday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $47.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.17.
iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. As a group, analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $605,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,409,000 after buying an additional 468,576 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,170,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,991,000 after buying an additional 71,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.
iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
