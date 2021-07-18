iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) VP Sells $163,307.36 in Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36.

Shares of ITOS opened at $24.18 on Friday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $47.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.17.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. As a group, analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ITOS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. HC Wainwright started coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $605,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,409,000 after buying an additional 468,576 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,170,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,991,000 after buying an additional 71,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

