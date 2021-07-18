Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) Announces $0.23 Monthly Dividend

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the health services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th.

OLY stock opened at C$47.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$114.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$49.65. Olympia Financial Group has a 12-month low of C$30.20 and a 12-month high of C$54.75.

Olympia Financial Group Company Profile

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust corporation in Canada. The company operates through Private Health Services Plan, Registered Plans, Currency and Global Payments, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and Exempt Edge divisions.

