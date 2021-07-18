Pankaj Mohan Buys 32,000 Shares of Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) Stock

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) CEO Pankaj Mohan bought 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00.

Shares of NYSE DMS opened at $9.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.11. Digital Media Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $99.54 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMS. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new position in Digital Media Solutions during the first quarter worth about $428,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Digital Media Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Media Solutions during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Media Solutions by 3,150.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Digital Media Solutions during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

DMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. increased their target price on Digital Media Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Digital Media Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Digital Media Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.

