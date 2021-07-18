Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Director Jerry A. Schneider Purchases 5,000 Shares

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Director Jerry A. Schneider bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $36,550.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRBP opened at $3.13 on Friday. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.16.

Get Kiromic BioPharma alerts:

Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma by 45.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kiromic BioPharma by 8.2% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 38,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kiromic BioPharma by 86.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 10,088 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kiromic BioPharma during the first quarter worth $425,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kiromic BioPharma during the first quarter worth $1,735,000. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kiromic BioPharma

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Kiromic BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiromic BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.