Marcus Frampton Sells 3,100 Shares of Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) Stock

Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) Director Marcus Frampton sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $32,798.00.

Shares of SCND stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.80. Scientific Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.24). Scientific Industries had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Scientific Industries, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scientific Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Scientific Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets benchtop laboratory equipment, bioprocessing systems and products, and catalyst research instruments worldwide. It offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, microplate mixers, vortex mixers incorporating digital control and display, multi-vessel vortex mixers, and orbital shakers.

